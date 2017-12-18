The Jets, the NFL Draft, and the No. 10 pick?

If the NFL Draft were today, the Jets would have the 10th overall pick in the first round.

The Jets, a team with many holes, could select a quarterback in the first round in the draft next April.

Is the 10th pick high enough to get a franchise quarterback? Should the Jets move up to get a quarterback and if so, how much should the team give up?

The draft likely will have UCLA’s Josh Rosen and quite possibly Sam Darnold of USC as the top quarterbacks.

Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma are projected to go in the middle or late first round. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, a 2016 Heisman winner and a 2017 Heisman finalist, is an interesting pick should he declare for the draft. Jackson’s versatility as a runner might suit a particular offense for him to succeed.

Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State has been confirmed for the Senior Bowl in January, so the Jets can get a closer look at him. Rudolph might be a second- or third-round pick.

But if the Jets remain at 10 what does that get them?

Since 2000, NFL teams have selected three quarterbacks with the No. 10 overall pick: Matt Leinart (Arizona) in 2006, Blaine Gabbert (Jacksonville) in 2011 and Patrick Mahomes last year by Kansas City.

Since the 1998 draft, the only quarterbacks selected in the top 10 to win Super Bowls are Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

Notable players selected near No. 10 are Ben Roethlisberger by the Steelers at No. 11 in 2004 and Ryan Tannehill by the Dolphins at No. 8 in 2012.

So staying at No. 10 might work for the Jets. Maybe.

Veteran Josh McCown, who started 13 games before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a broken left hand, might retire. He’d be 39 next season.

Bryce Petty, the No. 2, earned his first start of the year in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He completed 19 of 39 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Petty’s quarterback rating was 49.0.

He might not be the future, yet Todd Bowles said he expects him to finish the season as the starter.

That would mean Christian Hackenberg, a 2016 second-round pick, would sit the sidelines for a second consecutive season. Bowles said he’s comfortable using him but he doesn’t appear in any rush.