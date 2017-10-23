Jets coach Todd Bowles said he would do it all over again. With the score tied at 28, Bowles with three timeouts and 47 seconds left in regulation, decided against taking a knee and playing for overtime against the Dolphins. What happened was Josh McCown threw an interception, a deep pass, on first down with 39 seconds remaining, and four plays later, the Dolphins’ Cody Parkey made a go-ahead field goal with 22 seconds left for a 31-28 victory.

The Jets had success on a couple of screen plays earlier in the game and Bowles defended play-caller John Morton.

“It would look no different if we ran the ball and somebody fumbled,” Bowles said. “If you get a turnover, you get a turnover, whether its two minutes left or 50 seconds left. You need three points. You got three timeouts in a tie ballgame, you go for the win. [McCown] didn’t see [Bobby McCain, who intercepted the pass]. He made a mistake, he will learn from it, he will get better from it and we’ll get better from it as a team; Don’t feel any regrets about the call or the plays.”

Skrine remains a starter

Cornerback Buster Skrine had a rough game against the Dolphins, he gave up one touchdown, was penalized three times, including twice on the game-tying drive. Skrine also was involved on another touchdown reception, though Bowles did not say if it was his fault. Yet, Skrine will remain the starting corner.

“Had some technique errors,” Bowles said. “It wasn’t his finest day.”

If Bowles benched Skrine, the possible starter could be Juston Burris or Darryl Roberts. Skrine would still get playing time because he’s the slot corner in the nickel defense and Roberts plays outside corner with Morris Claiborne.

Outside of talking to his team about getting 12 penalties, Bowles makes certain position groups run gassers after practice. The running most likely will take place Wednesday . . . RT Brandon Shell (neck) and CB Xavier Coleman (shoulder) are undergoing tests to determine the extent of their injuries.