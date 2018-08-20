Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

SportsFootballJets

Jets coach Todd Bowles does his best Herm Edwards impression on WFAN

"Hello! You play to win the game!"

Head coach Todd Bowles of the Jets looks

Head coach Todd Bowles of the Jets looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Aug. 8, 2018, in Florham Park, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The NFL’s had its share of excitable coaches with larger-than-life personalities over the years.

Todd Bowles doesn’t exactly qualify, but he put on quite a performance during a radio appearance Monday.

The Jets coach is known for a level head during press conferences, not showing much personality and keeping things even-keeled at the podium.

Bowles’ public demeanor came up during an appearance on WFAN’s “Morning Show with Boomer & Gio” as co-host Gregg Giannotti relayed concerns from Jets fans about their team’s coach.

“When you’re up there, you’re really, really guarded,” Giannotti said. “Does it mean anything in the grand scheme of things? Probably not, but I just, sometimes, I think fans when they’re watching you, they want to get a better feel of exactly who their head coach is and maybe they don’t get that from the way that the press conferences go.”

Unsure what was wanted of him, Bowles took some cues from some of the NFL’s most colorful coaches over the years, breaking out his impressions of a few memorable rants.

“I mean, I can’t be…what do you want me to be, Herman? You want me to be Herm Edwards? ‘Hello! You play to win the game!’ Jim Mora? You want me to be Jim Mora? ‘Playoffs? Playoffs?’ Or do you want me to be Dennis Green? ‘They were who they thought we were!’”

Giannotti appreciated the effort from the coach and pushed to see more of his personality in press conferences, but Bowles said he has to be a certain way as a representative of the Jets franchise.

“That’s a piece of me, from a business standpoint, yes, that is me. But there are probably a hundred different sides of me,” Bowles said. “I’m not putting on acting show, I’m talking football. It’s as much as protecting your team and understanding your guys as opposed to what you want to put out there, and being the face of a franchise and being respectable and running an organization.

"It’s not about my personality or me trying to be seen and trying to outshine the team, because it is about the team.”

