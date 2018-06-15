FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles enters his fourth season with a 20-28 overall record with consecutive seasons of 5-11 finishes.

Bowles admits he’s not a very good coach based on his record.

“Well, we get judged off wins and losses,” he said after the Jets finished their offseason workouts on Thursday. “So right now, I’m not a very good coach. Hopefully, we can win a lot of ballgames and I can become a very good coach. But from that standpoint you get judged, so that’s really all you take it as. Anything else as far as the small things I’ve learned, you just try to apply it toward helping the team and go from there.”

The Jets enter training camp next month with several new faces, including No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold as a potential franchise savior at the quarterback position. Bowles does have other key free-agent additions to work with, including cornerback Trumaine Johnson and inside linebacker Avery Williamson.

The growth in second-year safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye will be watched closely and the Jets expect defensive end Leonard Williams to become one of the better players at his position.

Bowles was given a two-year contract extension last season, which gives him security until the 2020 season. Whether he will be around that long is uncertain.

Another 5-11 finish seems unacceptable, though this might be Bowles’ best chance to push the Jets into playoff contender status.

“The thing in this job — you’re never comfortable,” he said. “You kind of make do. I’m about the same from a comfortability standpoint.”

Bowles said he’s made subtle changes to how he coaches and adjustments to dealing with a veteran roster as he did in 2015 and 2016, his first two seasons. The Jets have a younger group built for the future.

“You try to get better every year or see what you can do different or scale back or put in,” he said. “You get input from everybody and you kind of see what’s around you and you come to those type of conclusion. I will continue to do that this summer and we will see what training camp brings.”

Bowles noted he doesn’t change how he deals with younger or veteran players, because he understands wins and losses count.

“No, I don’t think it is because you treat them all the same from a teaching standpoint,” he said. “The minute you start separating veterans from rookies and teaching them differently, you’ve lost some of your coaching edge. You treat them differently from a mental standpoint, but you teach them all the same as if they are just coming in. So that part has been pretty easy.”