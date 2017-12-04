TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 41° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 41° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Todd Bowles, Jets have not discussed a new contract, source says

Bowles is in the third year of a four-year contract and it’s expected the Jets will discuss his future once the 2017 season is over.

Todd Bowles of the Jets looks on during

Todd Bowles of the Jets looks on during a game against the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The 5-7 Jets have won more games than expected and coach Todd Bowles has recently received public support from his players and general manager Mike Maccagnan, but the coach has not had any discussions with ownership regarding his future, according to a source.

Bowles is in the third year of a four-year contract and it’s expected the Jets will discuss his future once the 2017 season is over.

“I’m just trying to get the team better,” Bowles said when asked about his contract status on Monday. “I’m not going to discuss my job.”

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has praised Bowles and has said he would like to see progress on the field.

Maccagnan and Bowles report to Johnson and their futures could be tied together.

“I think Todd and the coaching staff have done an outstanding job,” Maccagnan said in early November. “I really enjoy working with Todd and I have a very close relationship with him. I think Todd has done a very good job so far this season along with all of the coaches.”

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Head coach Todd Bowles and Leonard Williams of Best: Jets’ Bowles deserves to stay
Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with the Mara backtracks a bit on long-term deal for Beckham
Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio speaks Some names the Giants might consider as GM
Ben McAdoo looks against the Oakland Raiders at McAdoo, Reese fired by Giants
New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo works Glauber: Some names Giants might consider as coach
Newly appointed Arizona State University football head coach Herman Herm Edwards takes the reins at Arizona State