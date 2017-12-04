The 5-7 Jets have won more games than expected and coach Todd Bowles has recently received public support from his players and general manager Mike Maccagnan, but the coach has not had any discussions with ownership regarding his future, according to a source.

Bowles is in the third year of a four-year contract and it’s expected the Jets will discuss his future once the 2017 season is over.

“I’m just trying to get the team better,” Bowles said when asked about his contract status on Monday. “I’m not going to discuss my job.”

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has praised Bowles and has said he would like to see progress on the field.

Maccagnan and Bowles report to Johnson and their futures could be tied together.

“I think Todd and the coaching staff have done an outstanding job,” Maccagnan said in early November. “I really enjoy working with Todd and I have a very close relationship with him. I think Todd has done a very good job so far this season along with all of the coaches.”