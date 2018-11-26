There’s a chorus of naysayers rising up against Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates, but it doesn’t reside at 1 Jets Drive.

A day after an unusual – and ultimately futile – offensive performance against the Patriots, coach Todd Bowles stood by his man, saying he had no intention of shifting playcalling duties, and going so far as to say that he was pleased with how Bates performed. That, it seems, will be the case no matter who is the quarterback: Bowles said he’s unsure if Sam Darnold (foot) will be able to practice come Wednesday, or be able to play the Texans next week. Josh McCown injured his thumb Sunday, but Bowles said he was good to go.

“I thought he called a good game,” Bowles said of Bates via conference call. “It's everybody involved, it's not just Jeremy. (It's) the other coaches and it's the players as well. We are all involved in that, it's never pointed to one person.”

Though that may be true, Bates’ somewhat unconventional choices in the 27-13 loss – and the general offensive inefficiency in what’s now a five-game losing streak, the longest in Bowles’ reign – have led to a din of doubters. For one, Bates hamstrung the running game – opting to go for 50 passing plays, compared with just 12 running plays. The Patriots, who let up 150 yards to the Titans a week prior, could have potentially faltered again against a Jets team that has at times this season thrived in the run game, particularly behind Isaiah Crowell, who has 582 yards on 120 carries (4.9 per carry) this year. On Sunday, playing without Darnold, Crowell was limited to six carries for 30 yards. The Jets offense has now been without their starting quarterback for two games.

“With the exception of the Buffalo loss, which was not a good day, it was just a guy here and there,” Bowles said. “We're in the game into the fourth quarter, and we've got to close them out. Whether it's one guy here or there or whether it's execution or whether it's something else or communication, we're not closing them out and we've got to close them out regardless of who it is or what side of the ball it's on. We just haven't been consistent in closing them out.”

The Jets, who were tied late in the third quarter before wilting, scored just one offensive touchdown. In each of the four games prior to Sunday, the Jets had amassed 275 or fewer offensive yards, with the low point coming in that 41-10 loss to the Bills, when they managed only 199 yards of offense.

"We had some things in place that we wanted to open up and go down the field more,” Bowles said, explaining Bates’ passing strategy. “I thought we had some things dialed up that were pretty good. They made some plays and we didn't make enough of them.”

Spencer Long, making his debut at guard, joined Bowles in support of Bates.

“We try to do the best we can with what we’re given,” he said. “I know that he’s given his all, just like we are. We’re coming out and working hard every week to make improvements…We just haven’t been executing the way we need to.”