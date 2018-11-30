FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The ball was spotted at the 10. Sam Darnold walked up behind the center, took the snap and dropped back, moving well to the naked eye.

The Jets’ 21-year-old rookie quarterback threw a strike to Quincy Enunwa in the left side of the end zone for the touchdown. There was no actual running back there on Darnold’s play-action fake and no defenders. This was just a drill during the first half hour of indoor practice Friday morning.

But he proceeded to practice only on a limited basis for the third straight day, although Todd Bowles said Darnold looked “good.” He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Tennessee after missing the last two with a strained right foot.

Josh McCown emerged from Sunday’s 27-13 loss to New England with back and thumb injuries, but he finally practiced fully and had a clean space under “game status” on the injury report.

So will McCown or Darnold be the starting QB? Bowles didn’t want to share the answer yet.

“I’m kind of decided, but I’ll make it public on Sunday,” the head coach said.

The Jets are 3-8 after a five-game losing streak. They have scored just five touchdowns during the skid. McCown threw 45 times and got sacked twice against the Patriots. The Jets ran just 15 times. That left offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates open to second-guessing.

Isaiah Crowell, who carried just six times, came across that way after this latest practice.

“I just feel like we’ve got to commit more to the run,” said Crowell, who set the franchise rushing record with 219 yards in the 34-16 Week 5 win over Denver. “I feel like we’d be doing better if we committed more to the run.”

Asked if the Jets have lost a smashmouth identity, Crowell said, “I feel like we have, to be honest.”

Crowell said he has mentioned to the coaching staff during games about the need to run more and added, “It is frustrating, but we’ve got to do what we can do to make plays and I guess encourage him to call more runs.”

Bates second-guessed himself Thursday, saying: “I need to call more runs. I need to call better runs and we need to establish the run better.”

The Jets also need to continue to develop their young passer. Darnold has thrown an NFL-worst 14 interceptions. Still, running back Elijah McGuire noticed Darnold wasn’t doubling down on every mistake before he got hurt.

“Not making the same mistake twice is huge,” McGuire said, “because there’s always room for improvement, and by him learning from that, he will last a long time in this league.”

Bowles expects the game is going to slow down for Darnold when he’s an NFL sophomore.

“For any rookie, in the second year, it slows down mentally because that’s where the biggest learning curve is, regardless of position,” Bowles said. “So I’m sure next year will be slower because he’s been through it for a year.”

Whether it has been Darnold or McCown behind the center, the losing streak has expanded.

“I feel like it would be an easy time for people to just be depressed and start bickering with each other and being down and just having like a gloomy attitude around here,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “But it’s just like everyone still comes in with a lot of passion. Everyone seems to be playing for something still.”

Notes & quotes: Receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) was listed as questionable … Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder, thumb) is out. Asked if he could need surgery, Bowles said, “It’s possible, yeah.”