FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets announced contract extensions for coach Todd Bowles and GM Mike Maccagnan on Friday. A source said both received two-year contract extensions.

Each was entering the last year of contracts but now will remain with the organization through 2020.

"We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd, said Jets CEO Christopher Johnson. "During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow. They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward."

In three seasons, Bowles has a 20-27 record with 21 losses the last two seasons.

"It's very big having your GM and coach in place," said linebacker Demario Davis. "It gives us stability for the future and I think we can continue to build on some of the things they had in place already."

The Jets went 10-6 in Bowles' first season, missing out on a postseason berth with a loss in the regular season finale.

But over the next two seasons, the Jets struggled under Bowles, especially in 2016 when they went 5-11.

However, after a purging of several veterans, Bowles fixed the locker room chemistry and the Jets, despite a 5-10 record now, have been in several close games.

"It's important, if you continue to switch out coaches every three years, I don’t think you’re going to get far," wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said. "If you continue to bring in systems there is no stability, nothing to build off. Just continue to try and build. It's almost kinda giving up and then breaking it down and starting all over again."