Q: Why didn’t Todd Bowles decline the offensive pass interference on third down on the Patriots’ first TD drive?

A: Bowles played the percentages, and it backfired. If he accepted the penalty, it would have put the Patriots in a fourth-and-2 situation at the Jets’ 24-yard line. Bill Belichick could have decided to go for it or kick the field goal. But he was never given the option because Bowles believes Belichick would go for it.

Bowles accepted the penalty, making it third-and-12 from the Jets’ 34. Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski for the game-tying 34-yard touchdown.

“Third-and-12 are better odds than fourth-and-2,” Bowles said. “Third-and-12 were good odds for us. We’ve been pretty good at third-and-12. We knew they would have gone for it on fourth-and-two. We figured if we backed them up we had a chance [for them] to kick a field goal.”

It didn’t work. The big plays kept coming after that against the Jets defense.

Q: What’s the team’s confidence level in offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates?

A: It can’t be that high. The Jets have scored just three touchdowns in their last four games, totaling 39 points in that time.

Jermaine Kearse, who caught his first touchdown of the season, was asked if he thinks the Jets should open things up more. He declined to answer. Kearse was asked whether the offensive players have confidence in Bates, and he declined to answer.

“I understand everybody’s frustrated,” Kearse said. “We’re frustrated. Our fans are frustrated. We’re all frustrated. We’re just trying to find ways to get things going out there, to make plays, and we’re all in it.”

Q: The Jets say they want to be known for running the football. Then why was their drop backs-to-run ratio better than 3-to-1?

A: Bowles said it was because the Patriots were “crowding” the line early, so the Jets looked to pass more. Josh McCown attempted 45 passes and was sacked twice. The Jets ran 15 times.

“We had some success passing the football,” Bowles said. “We tried to do some things. It didn’t work out.”

Nothing worked. The Jets scored one touchdown.

Q: Did Brady know he completed the pass for a touchdown to Gronkowski?

A: He said he didn’t because he was on the ground, and he couldn’t really tell because there was a lot of cheering. That’s because there were a lot of Patriots fans in the seats for this Jets’ home game.

“I saw him get by the middle linebacker and I saw the corner squeeze and I threw it,” Brady said. “I didn’t really see the end of the play. I heard the cheering. I wasn’t sure if the Jets intercepted it or if we made the play. I was so happy Gronk made it.”

Q: What happened to McCown’s hand?

A: He hit his right thumb on a helmet and it opened up. He was bleeding. McCown said they “fixed it up,” and that it didn’t impact him in the game. When he left the Stadium, his hand was all wrapped. But since the players are not allowed to talk about injuries, McCown wouldn’t say much about it.