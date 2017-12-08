FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles showed a little emotion on Friday, something he doesn’t exhibit in front of the cameras.

When his news conference ended after one minute and 52 seconds, Bowles yelled, “Nice. New record. YES!!! You guys are the greatest.”

Bowles then pumped his fist and left the podium.

What makes Todd Bowles smile? Short press conferences. #Jets pic.twitter.com/f4CiwzVFYq — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 8, 2017

Bowles wasn’t finished. As he walked to the field house, he did another Tiger Woods fist pump when told about the actual time of the news conference.

Bowles likes to show little emotion during his news conference with reporters. This week has been different.

During Monday’s conference call, Bowles laughed for about 15 seconds before answering a question about “wooden nickels,” a reference to getting rid of players.

Bowles apologized for laughing and then said he needed to get back into character before responding to the question.