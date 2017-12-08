TODAY'S PAPER
Todd Bowles shows emotion to end Jets news conference

Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York

Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets looks on against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles showed a little emotion on Friday, something he doesn’t exhibit in front of the cameras.

When his news conference ended after one minute and 52 seconds, Bowles yelled, “Nice. New record. YES!!! You guys are the greatest.”

Bowles then pumped his fist and left the podium.

Bowles wasn’t finished. As he walked to the field house, he did another Tiger Woods fist pump when told about the actual time of the news conference.

Bowles likes to show little emotion during his news conference with reporters. This week has been different.

During Monday’s conference call, Bowles laughed for about 15 seconds before answering a question about “wooden nickels,” a reference to getting rid of players.

Bowles apologized for laughing and then said he needed to get back into character before responding to the question.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

