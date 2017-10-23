Jets coach Todd Bowles said he spoke with wide receiver Robby Anderson about his emotional reaction at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and said it won’t happen again.

With eight seconds left in the game, Anderson threw his helmet to the ground following an incomplete pass by Josh McCown.

Anderson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and said he didn’t know it was a penalty for throwing the helmet.

Bowles said he didn’t see Anderson throw his helmet but did talk with him on Monday.

“We don’t condone anything like that,” Bowles said. “We don’t tolerate anything like that. It won’t happen again.”

Anderson had three receptions for 35 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown. After scoring, Anderson jumped over an end zone wall and sat in a seat to celebrate. He wasn’t penalized for the action given the NFL’s new policy on allowing players to celebrate more after scoring.

But Anderson wasn’t happy with not getting the ball toward the end of the game and said he was frustrated with losing.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“He just needs to find a better way to handle his frustration,” Bowles said, “and he will.”