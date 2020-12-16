Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn’t sound like he plans to stay in college to avoid playing for the Jets.

"I think I’m ready," Lawrence said on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday. "Just being here at Clemson, my journey has taught me a lot, I’ve grown up a lot the past few years. I’m really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is."

There has been speculation that Lawrence may stay in school rather than play for the Jets. But Lawrence said he "likely" will forego his senior year and enter the NFL draft, although he added: "I don’t want to completely shut any door."

The Jets are winless with the three games left. They can assure themselves of getting the No. 1 pick in the draft by dropping their remaining three games. Jacksonville is right behind the Jets with one win.

Patrick asked Lawrence if he has watched the Jets at all this season. When Lawrence laughed and said he hadn’t, Patrick interjected, "Don’t." Lawrence said he’s seen some highlights of their games before reiterating that he’s not shying away from any situation.

"Just to have an opportunity to go somewhere, help someone rebuild if that’s what it is or whatever and just win, that’s something I love doing," Lawrence said. "That's what I’m best at is winning. Regardless of stats, that’s what I love.

"To have that chance, some places it will be more of a challenge than others, but I think I’m up for it. That will get here when it’s here. I’m just trying to focused now on being great where I’m at.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sam Darnold is the Jets quarterback but the belief is they will trade him for draft capital if they can draft Lawrence.