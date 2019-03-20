TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets signing Trevor Siemian to back up Sam Darnold, agent says

Trevor Siemian #3 of the Minnesota Vikings on

Trevor Siemian #3 of the Minnesota Vikings on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Abbie Parr

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Sam Darnold has a new backup quarterback.

The Jets are signing Trevor Siemian to a one-year deal, his agent tweeted. Siemian’s contract reportedly is worth $2 million with a maximum value of $3 million.

Siemian, a seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2015, played in 26 games with Denver over three seasons, including 24 starts. He completed 495-of-835 passes for 5,686 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Siemian, who has a career passer rating of 79.9, was 13-11 as a starter.

The 27-year Siemian was Kirk Cousins’ backup last year in Minnesota, and didn’t appear in a game.

The Jets were in the market for an experienced backup for Darnold after veteran Josh McCown said he was not ready to commit to playing in 2019. The only other quarterback on the Jets' roster was Davis Webb, who has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Trotz needs to guide Islanders to playoff spot
Valtteri Filppula of the Islanders skates against the Filppula out four weeks with upper-body injury
Dwayne Haskins of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws NFL mock draft 3.0: Free agency edition
Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco during a spring training Uncertainty with Mesoraco, Hechavarria, others
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passes during an Giants meet with Dwayne Haskins before his Pro Day
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws a bullpen session Severino starts rehab with 25 pain-free throws