Tristan Wirfs likes pancakes.

Not the soft and fluffy kind that you can drown with butter and maple syrup, although he probably likes them too. But Wirfs, the Iowa offensive lineman, enjoys flattening an opponent to open up a hole for a running back. Le’Veon Bell probably would love to run behind someone like that.

“My best attribute, I think I’m pretty powerful,” Wirfs said. “I think I can move guys off the line of scrimmage.”

So, you like pancakes?

“I do like pancakes,” the 6-5, 320-pound Wirfs said.

The Jets haven’t selected an offensive lineman in the first round since 2006 when they took D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold. That could change this year with Joe Douglas in charge.

Douglas has been very transparent about his plan to build a line that will protect quarterback Sam Darnold. Douglas signed five offensive linemen in free agency, and he might grab another with the No. 11 pick next Thursday.

Depending on how the first 10 picks go, the Jets could choose from Wirfs, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton or Alabama’s Jedrick Wills. Each of them could be the kind of player who the Jets pencil in at one of the tackle positions for the next 10 years or more.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There are quite a few guys that kind of fit the mold of what we’re looking for: smart, durable, tough, explosive, guys that can play multiple positions,” Douglas said.

Wirfs’ combination of size, strength and athleticism caught talent evaluators eyes long before the NFL Combine. Then Wirfs showed the entire NFL world his athleticism in an record-setting performance in Indianapolis.

His 36.5-inch vertical leap established a new mark for an offensive lineman. Wirfs' broad jump of 10 feet and one inch tied the record. Wirfs also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds, which was the fastest time for all offensive linemen at this year’s Combine.

There are some questions. Particularly, what is his position? He played more right tackle at Iowa (30 games) than left tackle (four). George Fant is projected to play left tackle for the Jets. The other tackle right now is Chuma Edoga. The Jets are looking to bolster that position and the line overall.

Another thing that came up during Wirfs’ visits with teams is they’d like to see more of a mean streak.

“Some teams have said they want to see me finish more,” Wirfs said. “Some teams want to see me get meaner, and I’ve been hearing that for I don’t know how long. I tend to open up in my pass sets a little bit, so some of the teams told me that. I’m working on that.”

Wirfs, who lived in a trailer park Iowa with his mother, grandmother and sister until moving into a house when he was in kindergarten, admitted he’s not sure how to get meaner.

“I’ve never really been a mean person,” Wirfs said. “That’s a testament to my mom and how she raised me. I think they want to see me get more pancakes and I think I did that a fair amount this season. Last year against Nebraska, I had 14 knockdowns. I can try to get a little meaner, we’ll see.”

Wirfs was a state wrestling champ and won state discus and shot put titles in high school. He believes participating in those sports have helped him excel at his position.

“They’re two individual sports, you versus another guy, and I hate losing, so I’m not going to let another man beat me,” Wirfs said. “I’m going to do everything I can to stop it. You’ve got to do the same thing on the offensive line.”