The Jets have informed disappointing cornerback Trumaine Johnson that they plan to release him, a league source confirmed.

This move was expected after Johnson failed to live up to his contract and perform like a No. 1 corner in two seasons with the Jets. The transaction isn’t done yet because of the uncertainty surrounding a new collective bargaining agreement. The Jets are awaiting the outcome of the players' vote this week before officially cutting ties with Johnson. The result of the vote could impact Johnson’s cap hit.

As it stands, the Jets have to waive Johnson by March 20 or his $11 million salary for 2020 would be fully guaranteed. Doing this opens up $3 million in salary but also leaves the Jets with $12 million in dead money.

Former general manager Mike Maccagnan signed Johnson to a five-year, $72.5-million deal in 2018. It will go down as Maccagnan’s worst signing, and one of the worst in Jets history.

Johnson played 17 games and earned $34 million over the two years in a Jets uniform. He was benched twice, including the final game of 2018 when ex-coach Todd Bowles sat Johnson for being late to a team meeting.

Johnson had his best seasons when Gregg Williams was the Rams defensive coordinator. The Jets hoped this past season that Johnson would return to that level after Williams was hired in the same role under Adam Gase.

But Johnson continued to struggle to stay on the field because of injury and performance. He played only 12 defensive snaps the second and third games of 2019, and appeared in only seven games. Johnson ended the season on the injured reserve list due to injuries to both ankles.

Cornerback is one of many positions the Jets will be looking to improve during this offseason. They currently have more than $50 million to spend in free agency. Among the top corners on the market are Tennessee’s Logan Ryan, Carolina’s James Bradberry, Dallas’ Byron Jones and Denver’s Chris Harris Jr.