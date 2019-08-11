FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets’ already thin defensive backfield may have taken a big hit Sunday.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson injured his hamstring after picking off Sam Darnold and running it back. He left practice and will undergo an MRI. Coach Adam Gase has downplayed some injuries during training camp, but he seemed a little more concerned about Johnson’s health.

“Anytime a guy that makes a living running has a hamstring [issue] you just kind of see how it goes,” Gase said. “We’re just going to have to get him a lot of treatment, keep strengthening him up and get him back as fast as possible.”

Johnson, who missed games last year with a quad injury, had been having a good camp. But cornerback was considered the Jets’ weakest area. Darryl Roberts is the other starter, Brian Poole is the slot corner and undrafted rookie free agent Kyron Brown could make the jump to starter if Johnson misses extended time.

Gase has been impressed with Brown, who has been taking second-team reps. The cornerback depth chart beyond that includes Parry Nickerson, Tevaughn Campbell, Arthur Maulet and Dee Delany.

General manager Joe Douglas probably already has been looking to add some depth. But Gase said defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would make sure the players who make the 53-man roster will be ready to play.

“We’ll just keep rotating guys in there,” Gase said. “We’re going to keep competing. That’s what we’re going to have to do. We need some young guys to step up, they’re going to have to play well.

“The good thing is with an experienced defensive coordinator like we have, Gregg knows how to get guys into a rhythm, find out what they do well, adapt his scheme to our personnel.”

More injury news

Right guard Brian Winters (shoulder) is “week-to-week,” with a shoulder issue, Gase said. Winters hurt his shoulder in Thursday’s preseason loss to the Giants.

Defensive end Leonard Williams did some individual drills, but he missed most of practice with a hip injury that sidelined him last week. Gase said the Jets would take it easy with Williams.

“We’re going to be slow with that,” Gase said. “Make sure he’s all right before we get him going again.”

Starting inside linebacker Avery Williamson didn’t practice due to a foot injury he suffered Thursday. Rookie Blake Cashman was slowed by a calf/ankle injury.