FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Trumaine Johnson returned to the Jets with a clean slate and a chance to re-establish himself as one of the better corners in the game with a familiar face and voice barking out plays.

Johnson’s best statistical season came in 2015 with the St. Louis Rams when he had seven interceptions, one pick-six and 71 tackles. His defensive coordinator then was Gregg Williams, who is in his first season in that role with the Jets.

“I’m excited,” Johnson said after Wednesday’s second day of voluntary minicamp. “He’s an aggressive coach for sure. He’s a player’s coach. He’s one of those coaches that demands respect for sure. He’s one of those coaches that you’d like to run through a wall for. It’s going to be really nice for us.”

Johnson was the Jets’ big offseason signing last year, but he underperformed after inking a five-year, $72-million deal. He missed five games because of a quad injury and was benched by former coach Todd Bowles for the last game of the season after being late to a team meeting.

New coach Adam Gase told all players what they did last year or before his first team meeting on April 8 “is irrelevant.” Johnson enjoyed hearing that and said if he’s healthy this year, his personal expectations are “Pro Bowl, of course.”

Gase believes Johnson can get to that level. Gase also enjoys picking Johnson’s brain about how the offense can make a corner’s “life miserable.”

“About three or four years ago there was a point where you didn’t like throwing to his side because you knew there was a chance he was going to get his hands on the ball,” Gase said. “That was still in the back of my head when we played them last year. I’ve seen him play at the top of his game.

“I see a guy at least since I’ve been here, last three weeks, a guy who’s been locked in in the meetings. He’s worked hard in the weight room, he’s worked hard on the field the last couple of days."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Backing Allen

Inside linebacker Avery Williamson hopes the Jets take fellow Kentucky product and outside linebacker Josh Allen with the No. 3 pick Thursday. Williamson believes Allen is going to have “a big impact” wherever he goes, and that “he can do it all.”

Notes & Quotes

Running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker Darron Lee, a candidate to be traded during the draft, were not in attendance for minicamp again.