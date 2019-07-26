FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robby Anderson beat Trumaine Johnson for a long touchdown. Quincy Enunwa made back-to-back catches over Darryl Roberts, one for a touchdown.

It was a rough day for the Jets’ cornerbacks, which is something you might hear often this season. Cornerback could be the Jets’ weakest position, although they don’t feel that way.

“That’s my first time hearing it,” Johnson said after practice Friday. “I don’t consider myself or my group weak. We’re playmakers out there on the field and we’re going to make a lot of plays this year."

Johnson is a proven corner, but he’s coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued first season as a Jet after they gave him a five-year, $72.5-million contract. Roberts still is unproven. Brian Poole, who punched the ball out of Le’Veon Bell’s and Enunwa’s hands during team drills Friday, is not considered an elite slot corner.

After that, the Jets have Arthur Maulet, Jeremy Clark, Mark Myers, Parry Nickerson, Tevaughn Campbell – not exactly household names.

“We’re thin and we need guys to develop quickly," head coach Adam Gase said.

Gase has been happy with Johnson’s attitude and play thus far. His best years were with the Rams under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. They’re reunited with the Jets, so Gase is hoping Williams brings out the best in Johnson again.

“Our goal is to get him back to that level when whether it be St. Louis or L.A. and you were scared to throw to his side,” Gase said. “He has a good look right now. He’s focused. He wants to have a good year.”

Where was Bell?

Bell missed more than 30 minutes at the start of practice, but Gase said it was to take a drug test. Bell returned for team drills.

"He was handling something,” Gase said. “Every once in a while you have the league come in and they do their drug test and stuff like that. He had to get it done in a certain time.”

Bell has been suspended twice for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

Quick hits

Enunwa, who is playing for his third coach and GM in five seasons as a Jet, said everything feels new to him this year. “It almost feels like it’s a brand new team. I don’t even feel like I’m on the same team I was before.” … The Jets will hold their first practice in pads Saturday.