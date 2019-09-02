FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — With Week 1 approaching, the Jets could be at full strength.

Adam Gase said Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) and Robby Anderson (calf) are expected to practice this week. Johnson hasn’t practiced in full since the second week of August and Anderson was limited last week.

“Everything is trending in the right direction,” Gase said.

The Jets' offensive line also has been getting healthier, and should be in good shape for Sunday's opener against the Bills.

The starting group practiced together for the first time last week. Right guard Brian Winters, who suffered a shoulder injury in the first preseason game, declared himself “pain free” on Monday and “good for the season.”

Confidence in Vedvik

Gase said with the game on the line, he trusts new kicker Kaare Vedvik to come through.

The Jets claimed Vedvik on Sunday, and cut Taylor Bertolet. Neither has kicked in an NFL regular season game, and both have had their struggles this preseason. But the Jets were interested in Vedvik before he was traded from Baltimore to Minnesota, and made sure they picked him when the Vikings cut him.

“These guys have been working on identifying guys,” Gase said of the personnel department. “When [Chandler Catanzaro] decided to retire, those guys have been keeping track of everybody and watching how everybody’s performed. This guy has a lot of talent and he’s done a lot of good things in some of the preseason games that he’s played in. We get in that situation, whoever is out there, I’m always going to have confidence.”

Hines hired

The Jets added former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward to their coaching staff as a full-time offensive assistant. He was a coaching intern during camp. The former Pittsburgh great will continue to work with the wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and the Jets wideouts.

“That’s a great addition for us,” Gase said. “He’s done a lot of great things with that group, helping out with those guys. It’s the right time for him.”

Webb joins Bills

Quarterback Davis Webb, who was cut by the Jets, landed on the Bills' practice squad and could play Sam Darnold for the scout team this week as Buffalo prepares for Week 1. Darnold joked that Webb can do a good impression of him . . . The Jets added punt returner/wide receiver Greg Dortch to their practice squad. They also signed former Eagles running back Josh Adams and tight end Ian Bunting, who was with Chicago this camp. They have one spot available on the practice squad.