FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Former Stony Brook strong safety Tyrice Beverette isn’t just happy to try out for the Jets. He wants to make the team.

Beverette was one of 45 players to get a tryout this weekend with the Jets. There are no guarantees Beverette will get invited back to organized team activities May 22 or to training camp that starts in late July, but he’s going to make it hard for the coaches to send him home.

“Makes me feel good,” Beverette said of getting his shot. “It’s been a long time coming, just seeing the hard work paid off and know it was for no reason.”

Beverette made a name for himself last season when he led the Seawolves with 96 tackles. He was also a two-time second team All-CAA performer. And while his teammate, free safety Chris Cooper had a strong pro day a few weeks ago, Beverette’s was pretty good as well.

“I think it helped a lot of guys, usually [NFL scouts] see me in the box [near line of scrimmage],” said Beverette, who is from Lakewood, N.J. “I just did what I was asked in Stony Brook and that was play in the box a lot. I finally got to pro day and I got a chance to showcase my skills in front of scouts.”

He ran a 4.65 40, jumped 10-feet-2 inches in the Broad Jump and had a 36-inch vertical. It was enough to get teams interested including the Jets and Giants. Following his tryout with the Jets, he’s expected to get some work in with the Giants if the Jets don’t sign him.

In order to make the team, Beverette has to impress not only on defense, and display good cover skills, but he better tackle on special teams. During the three-day rookie minicamp, Beverette only has a short time to make his mark. And if he does, then he must do it again during four more weeks of OTAs and mandatory veteran minicamps.

“I think being with somebody a month I think you get comfortable with the people around you,” he said. “You get comfortable with the playbook, you get comfortable with the coaches. It’s still a good experience, they just trying to see if you can learn on the fly and play fast while you’re learning. It’s a challenge but it’s not impossible.”