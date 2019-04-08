The Jets signed Australian rugby player Valentine Holmes.

The 23-year-old Holmes is listed as a running back/wide receiver and kick returner. The Jets are one of four NFL teams that will carry an overseas player as an 11th practice-squad member in 2019 as part of the International Pathway Program.

Holmes, 23, is 6-1, 200 pounds. He represented Australia in the 2017 Rugby World Cup, and scored 11 touchdowns in the quarterfinals and semis.

The Jets also announced that defensive linemen Bronson Kaufusi and linebacker Anthony Wint signed their exclusive rights tenders.

The team gathered Monday in Florham Park, New Jersey, for the start of the offseason training program, their first under new coach Adam Gase.