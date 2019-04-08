TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets sign Australian rugby player Valentine Holmes to practice squad

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

The Jets signed Australian rugby player Valentine Holmes.

The 23-year-old Holmes is listed as a running back/wide receiver and kick returner. The Jets are one of four NFL teams that will carry an overseas player as an 11th practice-squad member in 2019 as part of the International Pathway Program.

Holmes, 23, is 6-1, 200 pounds. He represented Australia in the 2017 Rugby World Cup, and scored 11 touchdowns in the quarterfinals and semis.

The Jets also announced that defensive linemen Bronson Kaufusi and linebacker Anthony Wint signed their exclusive rights tenders.

The team gathered Monday in Florham Park, New Jersey, for the start of the offseason training program, their first under new coach Adam Gase.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the DeGrom can surpass quality-start record Tuesday
Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky visited Sewanhaka High School, Isles co-owner Jon Ledecky visits Sewanhaka High School
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz directs his players How Isles are preparing for tough, familiar Penguins
Islanders co owner Jon Ledecky visits Elmont High Isles owner gives tickets to people in need of some love
Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees bats against Yankees' Clint Frazier making most of playing time
Craig Carton, left, the former WFAN morning show Carton vows he'll return to radio: 'I'd be No. 1 tomorrow'