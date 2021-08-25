FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets signed veteran Vinny Curry to help their defensive line. Their team doctors may have helped save Curry’s life.

Curry announced on social media that the Jets’ doctors diagnosed him with "a rare blood disorder" and it "required the removal of my spleen." He said that blood clots formed and he’s on blood thinners. Curry won’t play this season, but he hasn’t ruled out a return next year.

"While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time," Curry said. "They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season."

🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) Aug 237, 2021

Curry, 33 said that the original prognosis was that he would return to football in September. But now the former Eagle can’t have physical contact for the next three-to-six months.

"I will be back stronger and better than ever," Curry said.

The Jets, who signed Curry to a one-year $2 million contract in March, placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday.

Curry was expected to be a leader and part-time player on a defensive line that lost edge rusher Carl Lawson for the season with a ruptured Achilles last week. Robert Saleh said "it hurts" not having Curry, but he’s happy he’s on the road to recovery.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Blessed that we were able to find some things that were going unnoticed," Saleh said.

Becton in protocol

Left tackle Mekhi Becton is in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet collision in Tuesday’s practice. It happened early in 11-on-11 team drills with the Eagles. Becton came off the field woozy and vomited on the sideline.

Jets add coach

The Jets have hired longtime NFL coach Matt Cavanaugh to be a senior offensive assistant. They had an opening on the staff after the tragic death of passing game specialist, Greg Knapp, who died last month after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in California.

Cavanaugh spent 10 years in the NFL as an offensive coordinator with Chicago, Baltimore and Washington and was the Jets quarterback coach from 2009-2012 under Rex Ryan. Cavanaugh has also worked for the Cardinals and 49ers.

Two-minute drill

Rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore are not expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Eagles. Both returned from injury this week, but Saleh said "I doubt it" when asked if they would get in the game. … Running back La’Mical Perine (foot) did not practice. … Backup offensive lineman Jimmy Murray was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury.