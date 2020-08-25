FLORHAM PARK. N.J. – Sam Darnold led the offense on the field Tuesday without three of the Jets’ projected top four wide receivers. By the end of practice, another wideout was on the sideline being checked.

It’s a good thing the Jets signed Chris Hogan, who already is taking first-team reps and building chemistry with Darnold.

The Jets’ wide receiver room was thin to begin with, and it’s getting thinner with the season opener less than three weeks away. But Darnold believes the players who are new to the offense or getting more reps because of all the injuries are adapting well and picking things up quickly.

“It hasn’t been challenging so far,” Darnold said. “Obviously we want guys to stay healthy. But that’s a credit to the guys who have been coming and understanding running the offense. Like Chris is one of those guys. It’s been good. Those guys have been coming in, learning the offense, understanding everything and doing their best to try and make an impact in practice.”

Breshad Perriman missed his second practice with a knee issue. Adam Gase said the swelling is down and Perriman should return by Saturday. Rookie Denzel Mims hasn’t practiced yet because of a hamstring injury. Vyncint Smith had core muscle surgery last week and could miss up to two months.

On Monday, Lawrence Cager, a 6-foot-5 undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia, left practice with a knee issue. Cager had been coming on the last few practices, and made a spectacular catch Monday, reaching over and ripping the ball away from rookie corner Javelin Guidry on the sidelines.

Jamison Crowder continues to be a main option for Darnold in the slot. Hogan was involved on Monday. Quarterback-turned-receiver Jeff Smith also remains with the first team and is getting targeted.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If anything happens to Crowder, Braxton Berrios would be the next man up in the slot. He’s been working with the second team and made a great catch in the back of the end zone late in practice. Josh Malone, George Campbell and Jehu Chasson round out this unheralded receiving group.

“I feel like any of those guys that have gotten an opportunity have done a good job,” Gase said. “They’re light in numbers. It feels like they’re taking a lot of reps. But this group is a put-your-head-down-and-work type of group. Those guys can see the numbers and are fighting for those spots. Nobody’s taking anything for granted.”

Hogan was a good fit for this offense. The Patriots ran a similar system as Gase, who previously worked with Josh McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets looked to add more depth and experience either through a signing or a trade.

They have worked out Donte Moncrief and Kevin White. Gase said no signings are imminent, but the Jets do have their eyes open for help.

“When we get opportunities to work guys out, we’re going to work guys out and just be ready to go when we need somebody,” Gase said. “The way the wide receiver room has been going so far it seems like something happens every day. We just got to make sure that we have everything lined up as far as if we need to bring in a guy who would be the next one in?”

Gase has said he feels the Jets are very talented at the skill positions. The Jets have other proven pass-catching options in tight ends Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin and running backs Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore.

The Jets don’t seem concerned about Perriman. He and Darnold connected a number of times in the first week of training camp. Mims, the Jets’ second-round pick, could provide a spark and different dimension to the offense whenever he gets on the field. Darnold said he and the coaches making sure he’s “staying on top of things.”

“He’s really self-motivated,” Darnold said. “He’s like a sponge right now. He’s just soaking it all up and learning as much as he can.”