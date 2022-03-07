Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly wants to buy another football team.

Johnson is interested in purchasing Chelsea FC of the English Premier League, according to ESPN. The report said Johnson is preparing to bid on the football club and has already spoken to the Raine Group, who is running the sale.

The Jets were not available to comment.

Johnson and the Jets have ties to London. Johnson lived in London from 2017-2020 while serving as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom under former President Donald Trump. Additionally, the Jets were awarded International Home Marketing Rights to London in December.

The Johnson family purchased the Jets in 2000. While Woody served as ambassador to the UK, his brother Christopher ran the team. Christopher is now the Jets Vice Chairman.

As many as 20 parties reportedly have contacted the Raine Group about Chelsea FC, which has been owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. He announced over the weekend that he made the "incredibly difficult" decision to sell the team and reportedly is seeking $2.5 billion for the club.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine played a part in Abramovich deciding to sell the club. Britain is among the countries that are sanctioning Russia and Russians who have ties to President Vladimir Putin. Abramovich has been linked to Putin and has been named in England as a recent target for sanctions, which include asset freezing and seizing.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If Woody Johnson wins the bid for Chelsea FC, he would become the latest NFL owner to purchase a soccer club.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke owns Arsenal FC. The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, owns Manchester United. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan owns Fulham FC. San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York holds a minority stake in Leeds United.