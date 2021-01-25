Woody Johnson is back as principal owner of the Jets and getting acquainted with his new head coach.

Johnson spent the past four years serving as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom. His brother Christopher was the Jets’ chairman and CEO during Woody Johnson’s absence. He returned to the U.S. last week when his term ended.

In a series of tweets Monday, Woody Johnson announced that he finally got to speak to Robert Saleh, thanked Christopher and praised general manager Joe Douglas and team president Hymie Elhai. Woody Johnson did not take part in the interviewing of Saleh. Douglas, Christopher Johnson and Elhai ran the Jets' coaching search.

"I had a great conversation with Coach Saleh today and would like to welcome him and his family to the Jets family," Woody Johnson tweeted.

The Jets are coming off a dismal 2-14 season, which ranks as the second-worst record in franchise history. But they are in position to improve quickly.

They have five picks in the first three rounds in this year’s draft, including the No. 2 overall pick. They also have more than $63 million in cap space, but that number could increase since they’re expected to cut some players with non-guaranteed deals.

Saleh also could help bring players to the Jets. Unhappy Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly has the Jets very high on his wish list if he seeks a trade. The Miami Herald reported that the Jets are Watson’s favored destination because of Saleh.

While Douglas is more prudent and patient, Woody Johnson loves to make splashy moves. So you can’t rule out the Jets being all-in on Watson.

"I’m proud of the foundation that has been laid by the leadership group of Joe and Hymie," Woody tweeted. "This team has a bright future thanks to their hard work."

Christopher Johnson said last week that he would be transitioning to vice chairman when his brother returned. Christopher is still involved in the day-to-day operations, but going forward Woody has all the final decisions.

"I would like to thank my brother, Christopher, for leading the organization while I was away," Woody Johnson tweeted. "His dedication and thoughtfulness has set us up for future success and I'm looking forward to working closely together."