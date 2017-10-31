This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Jets sign Xavier Cooper, place Jordan Leggett on IR

Browns defensive tackle Xavier Cooper during minicamp at

Browns defensive tackle Xavier Cooper during minicamp at the practice facility on June 7, 2016, in Berea, Ohio. Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
The Jets signed defensive end Xavier Cooper and placed rookie tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon.

The Jets are in need of some defensive linemen due to the health issues of starting end Muhammad Wilkerson (toe and shoulder) and defensive tackle Ed Stinson (neck).

Wilkerson hasn’t practiced the last two weeks, but has played through the injuries. Coach Todd Bowles said it would be tough for Wilkerson to play, since the Jets have a short week to prepare for Thursday’s game against the Bills.

There is an expectation Wilkerson will play, but he could become a game-time decision.

Stinson suffered a neck injury in last week’s loss to the Falcons and didn’t participate in Monday’s walkthough.

Cooper was a 2015 third-round pick of the Browns, playing in 27 games before he was released in September. After clearing waivers, he was signed by the 49ers and participated in five games before getting cut last week.

Leggett, a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in April’s draft, appeard in just one game for the Jets and did not have any catches.

