Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's struggles: 'It is going to get worse before it gets better'

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during New York Jets training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park,NJ on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Credit: Noah K. Murray

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson will have better days. Until then, it may be ugly.

Robert Saleh said this is expected for young rookies, and especially quarterbacks. But Saleh has confidence that Wilson will continue to improve and become the quarterback the Jets believe he will be.

"For most rookies, it’s going to get worse before it gets better," Saleh said Monday. "It’s not easy to play quarterback in this league as a rookie. It is going to get worse before it gets better. But he’s at that point where he’s going to be able to stack up days."

There is a lot on Wilson’s plate and shoulders, and the No. 2 pick out of BYU is working through everything.

He’s been inconsistent in practice. He followed up Saturday’s Green & White scrimmage in which he threw no touchdowns and two interceptions against the first-team defense with another up-and-down showing on Monday.

Wilson had some good throws early, including back-to-back touchdown passes to Corey Davis in red-zone drills. But he wasn’t sharp late. Wilson’s last seven passes went incomplete in 11-on-11 drills.

Saleh said Wilson needs more reps and to see different things defenses are going to do.

"He’s fine," Saleh said. "He’s going to be just fine. There’s a process that he’s got to go through."

Fant: Healthy competition

Right tackle George Fant was in between his first and second vaccinations when he tested positive for COVID-19. It happened just before the start of camp. Fant said it wasn’t that bad, and he was able to work out at home while he quarantined.

Fant returned last week and is competing with newly-signed Morgan Moses for the starting right tackle spot. Fant, who started 14 games for the Jets last season, is handling this situation professionally.

"That’s what this game is all about: you’re competing at all times," Fant said. "I’ve been in this league for six years. Ex-basketball player. Undrafted. So I’ve competed my whole career. That’s just another step in my competition, another step in my growth as a player."

Two-minute drill

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (foot surgery) is on track to come off the PUP list and return next week. Saleh said the Jets would put him through "a mock practice" on Friday . . . Alijah Vera-Tucker (right pec strain) remains sidelined, but Saleh said he "should get back soon." . . . The Jets claimed rookie guard David Moore off of waivers from Carolina and waived offensive tackle Teton Saltes.

