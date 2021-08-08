Zach Wilson on what he needs to improve on: 'Everything'

The Saturday night lights came on and No. 2 in the red quarterback jersey was out there in his MetLife Stadium "debut" for the Jets. This was just their annual Green & White scrimmage. But the nearly 20,000 fans and everyone else in the building could see the immediate future.

The franchise’s latest potential savior has a strong arm and good mobility — and a lot of learning to do.

Zach Wilson’s numbers weren’t good across his seven drives against the first-team defense. A short time later at a news conference, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was asked what the biggest thing he needs to improve on is right now.

"I think it comes down to everything," Wilson said. "It’s my connection with the guys, being able to throw the ball accurately, us just getting on the same page, because we had times tonight when we weren’t on the same page.

"And then I’ve just got to make good decisions. That’s 95% of the quarterback’s job is just decision-making."

Wilson went just 11-for-24 — including 3-for-7 in a two-minute drive — for 112 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

"He had some good moments and obviously he had some rookie moments," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "So it’s going to be a lot of tape to learn off of for him … It’s going to be awesome to see him grow from it."

The 22-year-old former BYU star led his unit to just one field goal. So Wilson didn’t need to see the video to judge his performance.

"Not great," he said. "I have high expectations for myself and for this offense, and I’ve got to lead those guys. I’ve got to make better decisions. But that’s why this isn’t Game 1. That’s why we’re doing this. And I understand that, of course.

"I’m going to be frustrated at myself, but I’m going to go back in the film room, find out what I can learn and get better from … It’s just still adjusting and getting used to all these guys."

C.J. Mosley, who made one of the interceptions off a deflection by Lamarcus Joyner, has tried previously to help put Wilson’s mind at ease.

"One of the first things I told him when he came in the building was, ‘The defense has got your back,’ " Mosley said. "No matter whether he’s killing the game or he has a bad game or makes a bad play that he didn’t like, we’ve always got his back. We want him to know that."

So now it’s on to the real preseason opener, again under the bright lights at MetLife, this time against the Giants Saturday night.

"You can’t get down on yourself," Wilson said. "I’ve got all the confidence in the world in myself, and that’s why, of course, I’m going to be frustrated. I think it’s just understanding that it takes time, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I get there."