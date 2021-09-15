FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson already had his teammates’ respect, but it grew after his display last Sunday.

The rookie quarterback, who was voted a captain, showed he can take a licking and keep on leading the Jets down the field and into the end zone. Corey Davis said Wilson is "a tough dude" and "showed a lot of heart" in the loss to Carolina.

"We want tough guys and dudes who have no quit," Davis said. "That’s what he exemplifies. He’s going to be great here. I’m excited to have him. We’re going to do great things."

Wilson was sacked six times, hit 10 and he threw two second-half touchdown passes.

"Man, tough guy," said offensive tackle George Fant, who played with Russell Wilson in Seattle. "I’ve been around quarterbacks like that before that have what it takes. Pop up and [say], ‘let’s keep going.’ … That dude popped up and he kept playing. He didn’t blink. He got up and kept going."

The Jets don’t want Wilson to have to keep doing that. The offensive line worked on fixing their mistakes Wednesday and building chemistry with one another.

"Our thing is just being one band, one sound," right tackle Morgan Moses said. "Communicating, being on the same page as the quarterback when he makes calls. That’s all about having the offensive line gel together. That’s the biggest thing we’re working on is feeding off of one another. Gelling, knowing what the guy beside you is thinking and knowing it’s a trust factor. You got to trust the guy beside you.

"Moving forward it’s going to look a lot better.

Becton’s status

Mekhi Becton, who dislocated his kneecap Sunday, is still seeking a second opinion on next steps. If he opts for surgery, the timetable will be longer than the original prognosis of 4-6 weeks.

Playing safety

Adrian Colbert, Sheldrick Redwine and Jarrod Wilson, who was signed from the practice squad, will compete in practice for the starting safety job that opened when LaMarcus Joyner suffered a season-ending triceps injury. Colbert played 34 snaps and Redwine 21 Sunday after Joyner exited.

Two-minute drill

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood (ankle) did not practice. Robert Saleh said Sherwood would miss "a week or so." … The Empire State Building will be lit green Saturday night to celebrate the Jets’ home opener Sunday.