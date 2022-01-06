Zach Wilson is heading into the final game of his rookie season confident that the Jets are moving in the right direction.

Wilson has shown improvement over the last several weeks within the offense and with his decision making. He also feels the team has made a big jump, and almost beating the reigning Super Bowl champions last week was indicative what the Jets can be.

"It was just really good for us as a team to see that we can play with those guys," Wilson said Thursday following practice. "No matter who’s on the field, who has to step up within the week, we’re going to give them our best shot, we’re going to go out there and play ball.

"I think that was a good confidence booster that we’re heading in the right direction."

There won’t be playoffs once again for the Jets for the 11th consecutive season. They’re only 4-12 going into Sunday’s season finale in Buffalo.

However, there is optimism throughout the organization that first-year coach Robert Saleh is in the process of turning things around. Wilson’s growth of late also has sent positive vibes throughout the Jets’ offices.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wilson played well against the Bucs, nearly leading the Jets to the victory. Much has been made about his quarterback sneak on fourth-and-2 that could have put the game away. Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur maintain that Wilson followed the play design.

LaFleur blamed himself for the communication breakdown and praised Wilson’s performance against Tampa Bay.

"It probably was his best game of the year," LaFleur said. "I thought Zach did a good job. He’s been getting better and better every single week."

Wilson has thrown two touchdown passes, has two rushing touchdowns and hasn’t been picked off over the last four games. The statistics are not gaudy or eye-popping, but he looks far more comfortable running LaFleur’s system than he did earlier in the year. His knowledge and understanding of the offense has grown with more experience.

On Sunday, Wilson will face another big test for his development – his first game against Buffalo’s No. 1-ranked passing defense. The Bills are playing for something, too, as they will clinch the AFC East with a victory.

The Jets were blasted by Buffalo in November. They gave up 45 points, which has their defense hungry to redeem itself. Wilson, who was out with an inury for that game, said collectively the Jets want to build off of the good things they did against the Bucs and keep growing.

"Last week wasn’t a win, but I think it was a win in some areas for us," Wilson said. "The improvement all the way around, the execution, the want to, the fight all the way around the team, the passion throughout the locker room, how bad guys want it. It’s just getting better every single game. Now things are starting to come together. We just need to build on what we did on that game and be able to finish at the end."

Saleh believes the game at Buffalo will be a great experience and opportunity for his young team to be in a playoff-like atmosphere, in cold weather against a team fighting for seeding. Saleh hasn’t been shy in saying the Jets will be in similar positions as early as next year.

Wilson is looking forward to playing in this environment and trying to end the year on a good note.

"We’re both going to give it our all," Wilson said. "It’s going to be a good game for us. Who can finish? Who can give it everything they have and end it on a high note - especially for us young guys. It’s been an up-and-down season. The best thing we can do is just to finish strong."