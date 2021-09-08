FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — It’s not often that a rookie is voted a team captain. But the Jets players named quarterback Zach Wilson one of their captains.

Robert Saleh said Wilson and receiver Corey Davis were picked as offensive captains, linebacker C.J. Mosley and tackle Foley Fatukasi are the defensive captains and Justin Hardee from special teams. Saleh also said each week there would be one nomination from the coaching staff.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, has impressed everyone in the organization with his work ethic, approach and demeanor. Saleh said he wasn’t entirely surprised Wilson was named a captain, but he did react to it.

"When I did see it, I was like, ‘Oh, look it that,’ " Saleh said. "I think it’s more of a testament to him and the way he’s been able to conduct himself. You go to the cafeteria and he’s hanging out with his O-lineman. He’s got an infectious personality. Credit to him and the way he’s handled himself so far."

One somewhat surprising omission was safety Marcus Maye, who was a captain last year and voted team MVP. Maye didn’t take part in the offseason program while he was waiting on a new long-term deal. The two sides couldn’t reach one, so Maye is playing on a $10.6 million franchise tag.