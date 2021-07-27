TODAY'S PAPER
Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson not in camp yet over offset language in contract

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets runs drills during New York Jets Mandatory Minicamp on June 15, 2021 at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.  Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets could hold their first practice of training camp without starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

The rookie from BYU remains unsigned as Jets veterans reported for camp on Tuesday. It’s looking like the Jets will hold their first practice on Wednesday without Wilson, unless general manager Joe Douglas can strike a deal.

"Joe’s working on it here and hopefully that gets done," first-year coach Robert Saleh said.

Wilson is slotted to earn roughly $35.1 million over four years on his rookie deal. But the snag is in the offset language.

The Jets include offsets in all contracts, a common practice in the NFL. It protects the team if they release a player before his contract is up. Of the 32 NFL teams, 30 of them include offsets in their pacts. Jacksonville, one of the teams that doesn’t, signed No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. His deal has no offset clauses.

This isn’t an ideal situation for either side. But Saleh didn’t seem overly concerned that Wilson would miss much time, saying, "I’ve got a lot of faith in Joe." Saleh also believes whenever Wilson arrives he will make up for any lost time.

"From a rookie standpoint you need as many reps as you can get," Saleh said. "It’s something that he’ll have to navigate through. I have a lot of faith in Zach too. He’s incrediblly intelligent, he’s got a tremendous drive. When he does get here, I know somehow, some way he’ll make up for it.

There could be more of an urgency for the Jets to get something done since they don’t have a veteran backup quarterback on the roster. Mike White and James Morgan – neither of whom have attempted an NFL snap – will lead the offense until Wilson joins the team.

Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold also missed the start of camp in 2018 over a contract dispute that was unrelated to offset clauses. He missed three days of practice, but the other quarterbacks on the roster were veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.

