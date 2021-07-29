TODAY'S PAPER
Zach Wilson, Jets reach agreement on contract after rookie QB missed start of camp, source says

Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets runs drills

Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets runs drills during New York Jets Mandatory Minicamp on June 15, 2021 at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.  Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson will be joining the Jets at training camp.

The Jets and their rookie quarterback finally reached an agreement on Thursday afternoon, a league source confirmed. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, missed the first two days of camp because his deal was still being negotiated.

Wilson will sign a four-year deal for $35.1 million, with a $22.9 million signing bonus. His rookie salary was slotted, but the holdup was due to offset language and deferred payments on his bonus. The two sides compromised. Wilson’s signing bonus won’t be deferred, but there are offset clauses in the contract.

He was only first round pick from this draft class who wasn’t signed.

The Jets opened training camp with Mike White and James Morgan handling the quarterback duties.

