FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson will be joining the Jets at training camp.

The Jets and their rookie quarterback finally reached an agreement on Thursday afternoon, a league source confirmed. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, missed the first two days of camp because his deal was still being negotiated.

Wilson will sign a four-year deal for $35.1 million, with a $22.9 million signing bonus. His rookie salary was slotted, but the holdup was due to offset language and deferred payments on his bonus. The two sides compromised. Wilson’s signing bonus won’t be deferred, but there are offset clauses in the contract.

He was only first round pick from this draft class who wasn’t signed.

The Jets opened training camp with Mike White and James Morgan handling the quarterback duties.