Zach Wilson gets his first look at Dolphins' blitz-happy defense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson is preparing for chaos on Sunday.

Wilson will get his first look at the Dolphins’ zero-blitz defense that has been disrupting quarterbacks lately. Miami is on a five-game winning streak and the defense has been leading the way.

The Dolphins are allowing 11.0 points per game, have 19 sacks and limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 58.4 passer rating during this streak.

"Causing chaos is one of their biggest things," Wilson said after practice Thursday. "Getting to the quarterback. The all-out pressures. Thinking you got to be in the perfect look, and you try and do a lot of different things to get into the right look and then they do something different. They do a good job of just making you feel like you got to do a lot to beat it.

"It’s going to be awesome challenge. I’m looking forward to going against it because I think it’s just going to help me a better quarterback."

That’s the Jets’ hope.

When they played the Dolphins last month, Wilson was recovering from a sprained knee. The Jets started Joe Flacco at quarterback instead of unproven Mike White because of the experience factor. There was never a thought to go back to Flacco this time.

This is Wilson’s team. There are four games left, and a big priority is his development. Wilson has to learn how to play against this defense, which will do everything it can to rattle the rookie quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the Jets would do everything they could in practice to get Wilson ready for what he will see against the aggressive Dolphins’ defense.

"We got to simulate it through practice as much as you can," LaFleur said. "Giving him all those looks, but also not just making it a blitz-fest. He’s got to be able to know the blitz is coming, and then all of a sudden they drop seven in coverage and [he’s got to] get the ball in the appropriate spot."

LaFleur also hopes Wilson will be able to recall all the preparation from the first meeting, and Flacco’s plan and approach to facing that pressure.

"Just live in that moment," LaFleur said. "Don’t overthink it, go through your progressions and if it’s there rip it. Getting the eyes in the right spot at the right time is going to be critical."

This has been a focal point for Wilson and the Jets. They said his eye placement wasn’t good enough last week against the Saints and it led to some accuracy issues.

Wilson completed just 19 of 42 passes, a 45.2 completion percentage. There were at least four drops, but Wilson knows he has to be better. He’s only completing 56.1% of his passes, which ranks 32nd in the league.

"Personally for me, I just need to play loose and not to be such a perfect pocket-passing quarterback all the time," Wilson said. "That’s the biggest thing. I ‘m just trying to do so right by the coaches, what they’re asking me to do. Part of it, I need to just be loose, play free and obviously play within the offense. But just react and just throw the ball. I’ve always known how to throw the ball.

"That’s what’s so cool these next [four] games, even with what we’ve gone through and the struggles of it all. But I feel like you got to kind of go through all that just to pull the good stuff from it. I’m excited for the challenge to just to be able to try and apply that, just approach every single week the same way and [see] how I can just keep improving."