Jets' pass rush getting a little too close to Zach Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson continues to be under pressure in practice, but on one play a pass rusher got a little too close for Robert Saleh’s liking.

The rookie quarterback smacked his hand on a defensive player’s helmet while attempting a pass Tuesday. Wilson shook it as he came off and then spoke to a trainer and Saleh. Wilson returned for the next series and made a strong throw to Jamison Crowder for a big gain.

"He got a little scratch," Saleh said. "We've got to be more careful around the quarterback. But he’s good."

The defense dialed up the pressure on Wilson. Unofficially, he was "sacked" six times, three by Carl Lawson, who has really stood out in camp. Wilson isn’t being hit on these plays. But Saleh wants to make sure that Wilson is healthy for Week 1. His backups are Mike White, James Morgan and Josh Johnson.

Wilson had another inconsistent day. His receivers dropped a few passes, and he overthrew his target a few times. On the last play of practice, Wilson was picked off in the end zone by Marcus Maye.

Saleh said that Wilson is handling everything well. He’s constantly asking questions of both the offensive and defensive coaches as to what he can change or do better.

"The kid’s going to be fine," Saleh said. "He’s going through a process. What I love about it is he’s deliberate in his process. He’s trying to find ways to get better.

"He really doesn’t care about the noise. He really doesn’t care about any of it. He’s focused on trying to get himself ready to be the best quarterback in the league. We’re all in love with his process."

Mims gets involved

Second-year receiver Denzel Mims was more involved in the offense and even got some first-team reps.

Saleh said he knew he would be asked about it since much has been made about Mims playing mostly with the second and third teams. The Jets rotated receivers a lot Tuesday. Mims caught two passes, including a long gain down the right sideline. He also couldn’t hold on to one and it was intercepted.

"He’s been running with the 1s," Saleh said. "These guys are on a rotation . . . But it felt like he had a really nice practice. We’ll go back and see the tape. He’s working his tail off. The harder he works, the more he puts in, the more opportunities he’s going to get. He’s part of the rotation."