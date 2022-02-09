Jets offseason analysis: The quarterback(s)

The quarterback position in the AFC features Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. The Jets need Zach Wilson to take a huge leap in Year 2.

Wilson’s development will be crucial if the Jets want to compete in a conference loaded with quarterbacks that also includes Lamar Jackson, who missed the last five games due to injury.

Don’t forget: the Jets had the opportunity to draft Mahomes in 2017. They took safety Jamal Adams instead. They could have selected Allen in 2018. They chose Sam Darnold.

Those mistakes fall on the past regime. This one has to make sure they got it right with Wilson and that means giving him everything he needs to be successful – a good offensive line, versatile dual-threat backs, a talented receiving corps with a legit No. 1 and productive and reliable tight ends

Here’s a look at the Jets’ quarterback position as free agency and the draft nears. (Salaries via overthecap.com):

Zach Wilson

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $7.988 million ($2.257 million guaranteed)

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Much was expected from the No. 2 pick of the draft, but Wilson’s rookie season was a mixed bag – at best.

He didn’t have a 300-yard passing game and only threw for more than 250 yards twice. Wilson struggled early. He held on to the ball too long, led zero first-quarter touchdown drives in his first seven games and threw nine interceptions in his first five. By the end of the season, Wilson was moving the offense early and throughout. He threw just two picks in his last eight games, and none in his final five.

Strides were definitely made after Wilson returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for four games. His decision making was better. He got rid of the ball quicker. Wilson looked more comfortable in the pocket and used his legs to extend plays.

Wilson’s improved play late in the season also came behind a beat-up offensive line and without many of his main weapons. Corey Davis and Elijah Moore missed the last five games. Jamison Crowder missed two in that stretch, leaving Wilson without his top three receivers for two games. Running back Michael Carter also missed three games after Wilson returned.

There is definite reason for optimism.

It’s a big offseason for Wilson, who may have one unique advantage. The Jets hired his personal quarterback coach, John Beck, in the middle of the season. He knows which areas the Jets want Wilson to work on and improve. Beck won’t return to the Jets, but he can work with Wilson on technique and those specific things important to the Jets.

Joe Flacco

2022 Status: Free Agent

Robert Saleh has gone on record saying he wants Flacco back and he will be "vocal" about that. Saleh also said he would like to keep the entire quarterback room together for another season, which could prove costly.

The Jets acquired Flacco from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round pick after Wilson injured his knee. Flacco appeared in two games – one start – and threw three touchdowns and no interceptions.

It’s critically important for the Jets to have a veteran backup to help mentor Wilson. That was a big topic last year. They absolutely need one from the start of the season, whether it’s Flacco or someone else.

How much will Flacco cost? He made $3.5 million last season. His contract voids in late February. Flacco still believes he can play. He may want to go some place where he has a chance to play a little. Unless Wilson gets hurt, he won’t.

Mike White

2022 Status: Restricted Free Agent

Be honest, did you really believe White would have the Jets’ best passing game last year? He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a surprise win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended up stunning the NFL by winning the AFC Championship.

White was the toast of New York after that performance and fans were upset when he was benched in favor of Flacco in Week 11 against the Dolphins.

The Jets want to bring back White. They will tender him. The right-of-first refusal tender is projected to be around $2.4 million. The Jets can match any offer, but there’s no draft compensation tied to this tender.

An original-round round tender – White was a 2018 fifth-round of the Cowboys - would make more sense. It’s projected to be around $2.5 million. If White accepts an offer from another team, the Jets can either match it or receive a fifth-round pick from that team. Either way, Jets could tie up a lot of money on two backup QBs.