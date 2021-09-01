FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets plan to open the season with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback and Mike White as the backup.

Between them, the two have taken no NFL regular-season snaps. But general manager Joe Douglas is comfortable with not having a veteran backing up Wilson because of the scheme, the coaching and what Wilson has shown thus far.

"Where we are right now with Zach and his progression, I know we feel good about it," Douglas said.

"He’s been everything we’ve hoped for," Douglas added. "His passion for the game, the way he soaks up information, his process, his preparation, just the way he gets ready for practices. It’s been good seeing him download this information, not making the same mistake twice."

The Jets brought back veteran quarterback Josh Johnson and signed him to the practice squad. But they chose not to claim any veterans for the active roster.

"Forcing an issue just to force an issue isn’t always the answer either, especially when Mike is deserving of that No. 2 spot and what he’s been able to do," Robert Saleh said. "I’m operating in a world of faith and I trust that good things are going to happen."

Zuniga waived

The Jets cut defensive end Jabari Zuniga, a third-round pick last year. But Douglas said the plan is to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Claims and signings

The Jets, who were No. 2 in the waiver order, claimed linebacker Quincy Williams from Jacksonville and defensive end Tim Ward from Kansas City. Williams, third-round pick in 2019, is Jets’ tackle Quinnen Williams’ brother.

The Jets also are expected to sign ex-Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine, a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Tight ends return

The Jets solved their tight end shortage by re-signing Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown to the active roster a day after cutting them. They join Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco in the tight end room.

Chris Herndon was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday for a fourth-round pick.

The Jets also signed safety Sherrod Neasman to the active roster. They placed linebacker Jarrad Davis, safety Ashtyn Davis and offensive lineman Conor McDermott on IR.

Practice squad

The Jets brought back 12 other players for their practice squad: Josh Adams, Vyncint Smith, D.J. Montgomery, Kenny Yeboah, Jimmy Murray, Grant Hermanns, Isaiah Williams, Ronnie Blair and Tanzel Smart, linebackers Hamilcar Rashed, Del’Shawn Phillips and Lamar Jackson.

Two-minute drill

Douglas said veteran receiver Jamison Crowder didn’t practice due to "minor tweak of his groin." …. Douglas said the Jets tried re-signing quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad, but he chose to join the Panthers’ practice squad. Morgan can provide intel to the Jets’ Week 1 opponent. Douglas said, "It’s part of the game."