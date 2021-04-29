The Jets are officially Zach Wilson’s team now.

The worst-kept secret involving the Jets was revealed on Thursday night when general manager Joe Douglas selected Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. It was long rumored that the Jets had zeroed in on the BYU product to be their latest franchise quarterback.

Wilson, 21, is the third quarterback that the Jets have drafted in the top 5 since 2009, joining Mark Sanchez and Sam Darnold. The Jets traded Darnold to Carolina on April 5 for a sixth-round choice in this draft and two picks next year.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 10 years. They believe that the 6-foot-2 Wilson can be the quarterback to change that.

"I’m going to give it everything I have," Wilson said during a TV interview. "I worked as hard as I could for this moment. There’s not another team I’d want to play for besides the Jets. I’m going to give it everything I have. We’re going to be a special team. We’re going for the Super Bowl."

Wilson is considered a great fit for new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s wide-zone scheme that uses a lot of play-action passes, quarterback rollouts and throws on the run.

BYU ran tenets of that offense last year, and Wilson excelled in it. He showed the ability to make any throw and at any arm angle. As a junior, Wilson threw 33 touchdown passes and ran for 10 more while leading the Cougars to an 11-1 record.

He essentially came out of nowhere after throwing just 11 touchdown passes as a sophomore.

But Wilson was coming off shoulder surgery and fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in-season. His meteoric rise as a junior led to Wilson becoming the first quarterback of the Robert Saleh era.

There are some who question whether Wilson’s breakout season will make the jump to the NFL. They point to him playing for an independent school and not in a power-5 conference. The competition was definitely different than what Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones faced.

Douglas certainly wasn’t concerned. He had the opportunity to draft Fields and Jones, and he opted to give the keys to the Jets’ franchise to Wilson. Lawrence went first overall to the Jaguars.

Although COVID-19 protocols prevented teams from spending as much time with prospects than in past years, Douglas felt confident in the Jets’ process of getting to know the players and gauging some critical intangibles.

It was important that the quarterback had all the physical tools. But the young quarterback also had to have the maturity, leadership abilities and mental toughness to handle all the pressures and expectations that come with being the quarterback of the Jets.

Wilson grew up in Utah and went to high school and college there. But he’s not worried about coming to New York and being under the microscope.

"Just like every new situation that comes up in my life, I’m going to give it everything I have," Wilson said. "I’m going to find a new brotherhood and be able to connect with those guys and give everything I have with them. I’m excited."

Wilson joins a team that endured one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Jets went 2-14 after starting the season with 13 consecutive losses.

The pressure will be on Wilson to immediately make a difference. But the Jets plan to make Wilson’s job easier by strengthening the offensive line and giving him playmakers and weapons that Darnold didn’t have.

They have some building blocks from last year’s draft in left tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Denzel Mims. The Jets signed receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole and running back Tevin Coleman in free agency.

But the Jets need to do much more, including signing a veteran backup quarterback to help mentor Wilson.

The Jets are expected to use this draft to improve the offensive line and could add a pass-catching running back and receiver depth. Douglas accumulated the assets to be active in trades in the three-day draft and fill the many holes on the Jets’ roster.

They came into Thursday also owning the No. 23 selection in the first-round, three picks in Rounds 2 and 3, and five more in Rounds 4-through-7.