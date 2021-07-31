FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson made a much better impression in his second day of training camp, leading to some loud cheers from more than 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday.

It was the Jets’ first practice open to the public since 2019, and the fans saw Wilson avoid pressure and step up in the pocket and make a great downfield throw to rookie receiver Elijah Moore for an 80-yard touchdown pass during his third series in team drills.

Wilson, who missed the first days of camp over a contract dispute, showed the ability to throw the ball under pressure and make throws on the run. The rookie from BYU was 14-for-20 with the touchdown after a 6-for-16 performance with one touchdown pass and one interception on Friday.

"He’s going to have so many ebbs and flows it’s going to drive us all crazy," coach Robert Saleh said. "But it’s all part of the process of getting better. He was chomping at the bit to get back out here."

Left tackle Mekhi Becton was impressed with Wilson all day, and especially his connection with Moore.

"I loved it," Becton said. "I was thinking to myself, If we give him time and he can make throws like that we can win a lot of games."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fan frenzy

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker got the fans fired up at the end of practice and Saleh did at the end, leading them on an "All gas, no brake," cheer. That’s one of Saleh’s mantras. There also were a number of "J-E-T-S. Jets! Jets! Jets!" chants throughout the day.

"Oh man," Saleh said, "it’s fun just to have human interactions again, and the fans, listening to the screams and boos and whatever else they were doing over there. It was awesome."

Young receivers

Just like in the spring, Moore continues to be a favorite target of Wilson’s. The two have good chemistry, and Moore, a second-round pick from Ole Miss, is showing he can make plays.

Receiver Denzel Mims, last year’s second-round pick, looks to be a little behind. He’s been working with the second and third team this first week of camp. Mims, who caught one pass from Wilson Saturday, was injury plagued last year and missed much of the spring workouts with an illness.

Saleh said Mims is "working through some things" and that he is part of the receiver rotation.

"When I look at the rep count it’s darn near even all across the board," he said. "There’s a lot of things that happens scripting wise to get those guys a chance to highlight them. He’s a very talented young man. It’s going to piece together for him. He’s just got to keep working."