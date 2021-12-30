Zach Wilson pumped to face birthday buddy Tom Brady

Zach Wilson was in elementary school when he learned that he shared a birthday with a famous professional athlete: Tom Brady.

Both NFL quarterbacks were born on Aug. 3, Brady in 1977 and Wilson in 1999. Wilson said he always thought that was "pretty cool," but he never could have imagined that some day he would be playing against Brady.

Yet on Sunday, Wilson, 22, will face off against the 44-year-old Brady at MetLife Stadium. The 22-year age gap is the longest between two starting quarterbacks since 1950.

"I was born in 1999 and his first year in the NFL was in [2000]," Wilson said during a Zoom call Thursday. "It’s pretty crazy to think about. My entire life I’ve known him he’s been in the NFL.

"Just knowing the fact that he’s still going and I’m able to play against him is really cool. I’ve obviously watched him my whole life. It’s going to be exciting that the NFL works like that."

Everyone marvels at Brady’s longevity and more so that he’s still playing at an elite level.

He leads the reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs (11-4) into MetLife ranking first in passing yards (4,580), completions (422) and touchdowns (37).

"He has an amazing work ethic," Wilson said. "I think it’s probably the way he approaches the game. He does it the right way. He makes sure he’s studying the way he should.

"I think he just has a relentless mindset to be the best. I think that’s what he’s competing for right now. It’s just how long can he keep going and doing it at the highest level? It’s really cool to see."

The legend of Tom Brady essentially began against the Jets when Mo Lewis knocked Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe out of the game on Sept. 23, 2001. Brady stepped in and the rest is history.

He dominated the Jets for 19 years, led New England to six Super Bowl titles and won his seventh last year with Tampa.

"He is undoubtedly the best quarterback that’s ever played this game for so many reasons," Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Ulbrich was in Brady’s 2000 draft class. Ulbrich, a linebacker, was taken 86th by the 49ers. His career ended in 2009. Brady was famously selected 199th and he’s still going.

"My claim to fame is still that I was drafted before him," Ulbrich said. "That’s my one thing I’ve done better than him."

The Jets (4-11) have been searching for a franchise quarterback to do for them what Brady did for New England and hope they have him in Wilson.

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Wilson has had many rough moments this season. But he seems to be settling in as he’s looked more comfortable running the offense and leading the Jets.

Wilson has thrown just seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But he’s shown definite improvement since returning from a four-game absence with a knee injury. The Jets have gone 2-3 and Wilson has thrown three touchdown passes, scored four rushing touchdowns and has been intercepted just twice.

"Zach's decision-making has been fantastic," Robert Saleh said. "He's coming along, he's getting more comfortable, he's calmer back there. He's in a great headspace and it's going to be fun to watch him continue to grow."

The Jets feel with more time in the offense and improving the core around Wilson, he will take a big leap next season. Right now, they just want him to continue to build on what he’s done lately.

Wilson, of course, is excited about being on the same field as Brady. But he’s very even-keeled and focused on just making sure he continues to improve. He’s said he’s not making Sunday’s game a measuring stick for him, but he wouldn’t mind being able to say he beat Brady.

"We’re trying to go for the win," Wilson said. "As far as me versus him, that’s the last thing I’m thinking about. It’s our offense against their defense.

"Of course, it would be awesome to say that we beat the Bucs. To be able to play against Tom Brady and to beat those guys, of course that’s the goal. But it’s definitely not me against him."