Zach Wilson was too young to remember the first time that Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl. The Jets rookie quarterback was exactly 2 ½ years old the night that Brady hoisted the first of his seven Vince Lombardi trophies.

Ever since Wilson started watching football, though, he’s seen Brady dominate games and opponents. As fate would have it, Wilson will play against Brady for the first time — and maybe the last time — in a matchup of quarterbacks with the largest age gap in 72 years.

Brady is 44. Wilson is exactly 22 years younger. They were born on the same day. Wilson said it’s "crazy" that they’re playing in the same game.

Wilson is relishing this moment Sunday when the defending Super Bowl champions visit MetLife Stadium in the Jets’ home finale. Wilson studied Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ game more than anyone, but he also has done extensive video work on Brady and still does.

"Oh, 100%," Wilson said. "We still do in our meetings just because he’s a great example to learn from as far as his fundamentals. Always having your feet in the ground and ready to throw. He works the pocket almost better than anyone I’ve ever seen. It’s really because he doesn’t ever get out and run, but he knows how to operate in such a small pocket.

"A lot of times when we play against teams that he’s played against, that’s always a game we’ll flip on just to see how the greatest quarterback was able to go through it and the things that he did maybe that helped him do well in that game."

No one has been able to duplicate Brady’s success, but the Jets hope they have finally found a quarterback who can lead this franchise for a dozen years or more. It’s been a revolving door to this point.

Brady became the Patriots’ starting quarterback on Sept. 23, 2001, when Jets linebacker Mo Lewis knocked Drew Bledsoe out of a game. In that time, 19 different quarterbacks have started for the Jets.

Wilson is the latest to show promise. He is far from a finished product, though. Wilson has thrown seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Still, the organization believes that Wilson will continue to get better with experience and more talent is put around him.

"This kid is going to be unfazed, whether good or bad," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "He’s going to show up to work and try to be the best he can be and continue to improve."

The Jets (4-11) consider every game a learning experience for Wilson. He only has two left in his rookie season.

On Sunday, Wilson will face an aggressive blitzing defense that’s run by former Jets head coach Todd Bowles. The Buccaneers (11-4) will show multiple looks and try and disguise things to keep Wilson off balance.

The Jets have seen signs of improvement from Wilson since he returned from a knee injury that kept him out for four games. He looks more comfortable running the offense and he’s making better decisions.

Wilson has thrown no interceptions in his last three games. He was picked off at least once in seven of his first eight games. Wilson also has been making and extending plays with his legs. He’s rushed for 139 yards with four touchdowns in the last five games.

Right tackle Morgan Moses said earlier in the week that Wilson is a true professional on and off the field and he’s starting to demand greatness from his teammates.

"When you have a quarterback that speaks up, I’ve been around a couple of them myself in Alex Smith and Kirk Cousins," Moses said. "When you have a quarterback under center that demands greatness from everybody else, it makes the offense run a lot smoother because there’s expectations that you have to meet now."

Wilson was voted a captain before the season, and he’s continues to grow more comfortable in his role by being more vocal in and out of the huddle.

"I’m just trying to show my passion for the game and how much it means to me in critical situations when we’re out there on the field," Wilson said. "Just the sense of urgency to get things done and to show those guys, in my eyes, how important it is.

"When they know that I’m giving it my all, I know they’ll do the same thing for me, which is really cool."

Notes & quotes: The Jets activated cornerback Bryce Hall from the reserve COVID-19 list. They also elevated defensive end Ronnie Blair, tight end Dan Brown, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and cornerback Lamar Jackson from the practice squad.