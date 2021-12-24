Zach Wilson started hearing about Trevor Lawrence when he was in high school, and he’s been impressed with how Lawrence has handled himself under a far brighter spotlight.

"He’s had a different journey from me, for sure," Wilson said. "It’s tough to obviously come from nothing in my situation. I think it’s almost harder to come from a situation where no matter where you’ve been, people have labeled you as the best.

"He’s done an amazing job of not listening to the noise. The expectations never got too high for him. He just handles his business. Coming out of high school as the No. 1 quarterback and college as the No. 1 quarterback and then to the NFL, that’s tough. He’s done it. I got a lot of respect for him."

Wilson is being a little modest. He didn’t have all the attention that Lawrence had at Clemson, but Wilson made a name for himself at BYU and also was hyped coming out of college. He made a huge jump in the draft, getting picked second overall by the Jets, one spot after Jacksonville selected Lawrence.

On Sunday, Wilson and Lawrence will square off for the first time when the Jaguars visit MetLife Stadium. The two will be forever linked because of where they were taken in the draft.

"It’s going to be a fun matchup just because we’re going to be playing in the league from the start of the same time and for hopefully a long time," Wilson said. "So it’s going to be cool just to follow his career and to be able to match up against those guys. I just hope he does well, and I always hope the best for him."

It was considered a good draft for quarterbacks. Five were taken in the top 15: Trey Lance went to the 49ers with the third pick, Justin Fields to the Bears with the 11th and Mac Jones to the Patriots with the 15th.

None of them is lighting up the NFL, although Jones is having a strong season for the first-place Patriots. Lance has thrown only 48 passes.

Wilson and Lawrence undoubtedly are the ones with the most at stake and on their plates. Their respective teams made them their franchise quarterbacks from Week 1.

Wilson said he got to know Lawrence a little during the pre-draft process and at the NFL Combine workouts, and he was "a cool guy to be around."

"I didn’t go to any camps or anything like that with him," Wilson said. "We never really ran into each other until Combine training. I thought it was just cool because I knew who he was for a long time. I’m sure he probably didn’t know who I was."

Wilson said he’s not out to prove he should have been as hyped as Lawrence, nor does he seem bitter that he wasn’t. He remains focused on improving and trying to lead the Jets to a win.

Each quarterback has won only two games as an NFL starter. Each has five more interceptions than touchdown passes. This game won’t define either of their careers. For Wilson, it’s just another opportunity to work on his game within the system and try to build off of and improve upon what he did last week against the Dolphins.

Wilson said he was more comfortable than he had been in any game this season. He led three scoring drives in the first half, but the offense was shut out after halftime.

"We both have different situations, different teams," Wilson said. "I think everything is different. That’s one thing I learned through Combine training. It’s not like me against him. We can both have success. Do I want our team to beat the Jaguars? Yeah, I do. I hope we go out there and play well.

"I don’t look at it as me versus Trevor or my stats versus Trevor. It has nothing to do with that. It’s all about the win. How can I get my team in the best position to beat them?"