Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is headed west.

The Patriots traded their backup quarterback to the 49ers on Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The 49ers are sending their second-round pick in next year’s draft, Schefter said. They also have the Saints’ second-rounder as a result of a draft weekend trade last April.

Garoppolo, a second-round pick out of Eastern Illinois in the 2014 draft, made his only two career starts in 2016 as a replacement for Tom Brady, who was serving his four-game Deflategate suspension. He has appeared in 17 career games, completing 63 of 94 passes for 690 yards, five touchdowns and no intercceptions.

Garoppolo is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason.

The 0-8 49ers started the season with Brian Hoyer — another former Brady backup — but made the switch to rookie C.J. Beathard, a third-round pick, two weeks ago as their offense struggled.

Hoyer was released as a result of the Garoppolo trade, Schefter reported.

Trade rumors surrounding Garoppolo had existed since the offseason, when he was linked to several quarterback-needy teams. But the Patriots held onto him, indtead trading third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts during the preseason.

The move leaves Brady as the Patriots’ only quarterback on either the active roster or the practice squad.