SportsFootball

J.J. Watt, Texans 'mutually agree to part ways' in more Houston upheaval

J.J. Watt of the Texans looks on against

J.J. Watt of the Texans looks on against the Ravens during the second half at NRG Stadium on Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. Credit: Getty Images/Bob Levey

By The Associated Press
Print

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have "mutually agreed to part ways," ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

The defensive end had one year remaining on a 6-year, $100 million contract.

"The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is," Watt said in a video on on social media. "I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you. I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston."

Along with his contributions on the field, Watt was lauded for his humanitarian efforts after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.

Watt’s departure comes in an offseason where the Texans have hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after the team opened the season 0-4. They're also facing uncertainty at quarterback after star Deshaun Watson requested a trade.

