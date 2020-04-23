Ever since legendary coach Paul Brown founded the Bengals as an expansion team in 1968, the franchise has been associated mostly with failure, misfortune and a legacy of losing. The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl after appearing in two title games in the 1980’s, haven’t won a playoff game in nearly 30 years and were football’s biggest loser yet again in 2019.

But hope has arrived. His name is Joe Burrow.

The former LSU star quarterback, who produced the greatest season in college football history in leading the Tigers to last season’s National Championship, was selected first overall by the Bengals in Thursday night’s first-ever virtual draft.

Burrow couldn’t be there to hug NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who announced the pick from his basement in Westchester County because the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to operate remotely. But Bengals fans were nevertheless rejoicing at the prospect that one of Ohio’s own can help transform the Bengals into a Super Bowl-worthy team.

"I knew I was going to have a really good season [in 2019], but to jump up to No. 1 is crazy to me. It’s a dream come true," Burrow told ESPN. "I worked really hard to get better and we just jelled as a team this year to do exactly as we did. I just wasn’t as good [as a junior] as I was my senior year, but I worked really really hard to improve."

Bengals second-year coach Zac Taylor, the former Rams’ quarterbacks coach who went 2-14 in his first season in Cincinnati in 2019, was optimistic about making the first choice.

“I think it’s exciting,” Taylor said earlier in the week. “You believe you’re getting the best player in the draft. I don’t like the process of how we got here, but now that we’re here, it’s a good position to be in, because nothing can alter who you want to get. If you want to get him, you go get hi. And it’s somebody that you believe is going to be with your franchise for a long time. We know we’re going to get it right. You pick the player that you believe in, and let the rest go from there.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Burrow hopes to succeed in a place where several other No. 1 overall picks languished. Former USC star quarterback Carson Palmer was the first overall choice in 2004 and played seven seasons in Cincinnati before forcing a trade to the Raiders before the 2011 season. Palmer reached the playoffs twice, losing both postseason appearances.

Ohio State star defensive lineman Dan Wilkinson was the Bengals top overall pick in 1994, but he played just four unremarkable seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Washington. The following year, Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter was the draft’s first pick, and he missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Over the next four years, he again battled injuries and rushed for a mere 747 yards and 16 touchdowns before leaving the team after the 1999 season.

The Bengals’ four No. 1 overall choices in that span: the most in NFL history.

They hope Burrow changes the mojo. Finally.

Burrow spent his first three collegiate seasons at Ohio State, where he played under coach Urban Meyer, but transferred to LSU and played the 2018-19 seasons. He was solid his first year, throwing 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions. But he blossomed last season, leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record with a whopping 60 touchdown throws and just six interceptions. He completed 76.3 percent of his passes. The Tigers beat seven top 10 teams and scored a whopping 726 points.

Burrow was the runaway winner of last year’s Heisman Trophy.

“The poise that he plays with,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Burrow. “The big leap took place from 2018 to 2019, because they got five guys out into the route and they were able to spread and shred” opposing defenses.

“He’s a very diverse quarterback as far as the things he can execute both inside and outside the pocket,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said of Burrow.

Now it’s time for Burrow to make his name at the NFL level, as he takes the controls of one of the worst franchises in pro sports. If the kid from The Plains, Ohio can turn this team around, then it will have been worth the wait.

The Redskins followed up Burrow’s selection by taking Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who had been connected with Washington through the entire off-season. The Redskins took former Young teammate Dwayne Haskins with their first-round pick in 2019 and now add college football’s best pass rusher to a defense that was already formidable along the line.

Young had a combined 27 sacks over his last two seasons, including 21 in 2019. He added 21 tackles for loss and forced seven fumbles.