Photos of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden from his days as an NFL player, coach, TV color commentator and in retirement.

Philadelphia Eagles tackle John Madden poses for a photo on July 29, 1959 in Hershey, Penn.

Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders protests a second-quarter roughing the passer penalty called on his team during a playoff game in Oakland, Dec. 22, 1973.

Oakland Raider coach John Madden, left, puts his arm around coach Don Shula of the Miami Dolphins just after the Dolphins won the AFC Championship Game in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on Dec. 30, 1973.

A happy John Madden holds the ball which was used to score the game-winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in their playoff game, Dec. 21, 1974 in Oakland. With Madden are Otis Sistrunk (60) and Ron Smith (27).

Head coach John Madden, right, facing camera, gets ready for a team meeting with his Oakland Raiders on Dec. 23, 1974 in Oakland.

Oakland Raider coach John Madden argues a call with back judge Ben Tompkins as Raiders' Pete Banaszak looks over Madden's shoulder in Oakland, Dec. 23, 1974.

Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders reacts to a penalty in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game in Oakland, Sunday, Dec. 29, 1974.

Veteran quarterback and kicker George Blanda of the Oakland Raiders gets set to toss the ball during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 1975 in Oakland, under the watchful eye of head coach John Madden.

Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden shouts from the sidelines during the final minutes of play in the AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1975.

Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden signals touchdown as he watches his team score late in game against the Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 21, 1976.

Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders gets a fully-clothed shower as he and his Raiders celebrate in the dressing room after beating Pittsburgh, 24-7, in the AFC championship game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 1976 in Oakland. Left to right: Gene Upshaw, Madden; Willie Brown and Mark van Eeghen.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, right, talks with coach John Madden in Oakland, Calif. on Jan. 4, 1977.

Oakland Raiders coach Joihn Madden looks on during a game against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 1977.

Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders is carried from the field by his players after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XIl in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 9, 1977.

TV sports personality and former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden enjoys the comforts of his custom-made bus while in New York on Tuesday, June 10, 1987.

Sportscaster John Madden speaks during an "NFL on Fox" news conference in Los Angeles on Friday, July 15, 1994.

Fox broadcasters Pat Summerall, left, and John Madden stand in the broadcast booth at the Louisiana Superdome before Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2002.

Sportscaster Al Michaels, left, gestures to his new "Monday Night Football" announcing partner John Madden during the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2002.

Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden introduces introduces Raiders great Dave Casper for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio Saturday, Aug. 3, 2002.

Pro Hall of Fame enshrinee and former Oakland Raiders tight end Dave Casper, left, knocks on the head of his bust as he poses with his presenter and former coach with the Oakland Raiders, John Madden, during the enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 3, 2002 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Broadcaster and former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden poses with his bust after enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio.

Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. on Aug. 5, 2006.

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden gestures during a ceremony where he was presented his Hall of Fame ring before the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006 in Oakland, Calif.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden leave the NFL offices aboard Madden's bus, the 'Madden Cruiser,' to visit training camps, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2010 in New York.

Former NFL coach and television analyst John Madden rides in his bus from Baltimore Ravens training camp to Washington Redskins training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2010, in Maryland.

Former NFL coach John Madden rides in his bus from Baltimore Ravens training camp to Washington Redskins training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2010, in Maryland.

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden stands next to a flame that was light in honor of recently passed Raiders owner Al Davis during halftime ceremony of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011.