Here comes Johnny Manziel

Fresh off another terrific season at Texas A & M - albeit not Heisman Trophy worthy - quarterback sensation Johnny Manziel is entering the NFL draft.

According to former Cowboys personnel director Gil Brandt, who is now heavily involved in the Scouting Combine and pre-draft process, said on his Twitter account that Manziel has officially submitted his paperwork to the NFL to enter the draft. He still has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Manziel is almost sure to be a first-round pick, and could be a top-5 pick. Heck, he could even be the No. 1 overall pick, since the Texans are obviously looking for a new quarterback.

Manziel is coming off a 52-48 win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, in which he rallied Texas A & M from a 21-point halftime deficit. He finished with 382 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Manziel was the subject of an NCAA investigation into allegations he sold autographs, which is prohibited under NCAA guidelines. The investigation resulted into a suspension of just the first half of the Aggies' first game.