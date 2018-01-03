TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Afternoon
Overcast 27° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

There’s a ‘good chance’ Jon Gruden will return as Raiders coach

Gruden coached Oakland for four years from 1998-2001 before going to Tampa Bay.

Then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden is shown during a

Then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif., on Jan. 14, 2001 Photo Credit: Then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif., on Jan. 14, 2001

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a “good chance” it will happen.

Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season.

Gruden has been out of coaching the past nine years while serving as ESPN’s analyst for “Monday Night Football.” He is scheduled to work the network’s playoff game Saturday in Kansas City between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans and could come back to the Raiders as soon as next week.

Gruden coached Oakland for four years from 1998-2001 before going to Tampa Bay.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks looks on late Spurs beat Knicks on both ends of court
Frank Ntilikina of the Knicks and Tony Parker Ntilikina continues to show growth
Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) brings the Wright-Foreman, Gustys lead Hofstra past Northeastern
Twitter photo of Maggie Gray, Chris Carlin, and New trio officially takes over Francesa’s WFAN fast lane
Jahlil Okafor of the Nets looks on from Okafor excited to get on court Wednesday for Nets
Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks Baker out waiting for mask to protect face injury