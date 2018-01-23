MOBILE, Ala. — Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, a projected top pick in April’s NFL Draft, said Tuesday he would soak up all the knowledge possible from Eli Manning if he were selected by the Giants.

The Giants have the No. 2 overall pick, and although new general manager Dave Gettleman reportedly would like Manning to return, Allen could be a viable replacement.

“It depends on how long you can sit behind him, and being able to learn from Eli would be fantastic,” Allen said Tuesday as he prepared for Saturday’s Senior Bowl. “He’s a two-time Super Bowl winner and super knowledgeable about the game of football.

“I was able to spend some time with him at the Manning Passing Academy, and he’s a great guy. So being able to go down there and soak up everything that he does, to follow him around like a puppy and just soak up all the information he has to give out was fortunate.”

ESPN has Allen as the No. 1 overall pick, going to the Browns, while some have him going further down, quite possibly to the Giants at No. 2 or the Jets at No. 6. Allen said he feels worthy of being a No. 1 pick but wants to be in the right environment regardless of where he’s selected.

“It’s definitely the right situation,” Allen said. “But it just depends on the fit with the team, coaching staff, how they can see me fitting in schematically wise, fitting in their locker room. I definitely think it would be awesome to go No. 1 overall. It’s like a kid’s dream waking up going back 15 years in the past. It’s always something that I dreamed, but you’re in a situation now you want to be successful and you want to be in a situation that allows you to be the best quarterback you can be.”

Allen said he’s not scared of the Browns’ quarterback curse, yet there also is one with the Jets, who have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath’s career ended in the mid-Seventies.

“Any opportunity . . . I’m going to give them everything that I have,” Allen said. “And if I’m fortunate enough to be in New York, that’s the place I’m going to be in the next 15 years.”