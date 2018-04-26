Less than 24 hours before the first round of the NFL Draft, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen admitted he wrote racially offensive tweets in high school.

The tweets no longer appear on Allen’s Twitter feed, but Yahoo! Sports captured screen shots of the objectionable tweets before they were deleted.

According to ESPN, Allen apologized for the tweets and told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith late Wednesday night that he was young and dumb when he wrote the tweets while attending Firebaugh High School, about 40 miles west of Fresno, California. Allen, 21, appeared Wednesday morning at an NFL Play60 event outside AT&T Stadium, where the draft is being held, but was not asked about the tweets, which weren’t reported until several hours later.

The tweets were written in 2012 and 2013, according to Yahoo!

Allen is projected as a top 10 quarterback — possibly even first overall — and the Jets have shown interest in him. The Giants, Browns (who have the first and fourth picks), Broncos and Bills all have spent significant time scouting the 6-5 quarterback, who has the strongest arm of any passer in this year’s draft.

Allen threw for 5,066 yards and 41 touchdown passes at Wyoming, but many scouts have expressed concern about his tepid 56.2 completion percentage.